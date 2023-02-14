THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Murray State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa.

TENNIS

College women

Northern Illinois at Illinois State, noon.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Dominican at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Rockford Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.

High school girls

Class 2A Olympia Regional: Championship, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community or Moline vs. Minooka or Pekin, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Oregon State in Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz., 2:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Individual State Tournament at Champaign.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Champaign Central or Bloomington vs. Lincoln or Rantoul, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Normal West or Urbana vs. Danville or Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Birmingham-Southern at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Weber State, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Friday Night Special at Charleston; Illinois Wesleyan in Friday Night Tri at Shirk Center.

High school boys

Central Catholic, Fisher, St. Anne at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Individual State Tournament at Champaign

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Austin Peay, noon.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Brigham Young, noon; Illinois State vs. Arizona State, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Sectional.

TENNIS

College men

Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.

High school boys

Normal West at Plainfield South Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic in Clinton Invitational at Shirk Center, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Individual State Tournament at Champaign.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Rhodes at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Webster at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Chicago State, 10 a.m.