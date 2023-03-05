THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASEBALL
College
Muskegon at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Pontiac, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Chicago St. Francis de Sales, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bryant & Stratton at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
LACROSSE
College women
Edgewood at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Western Illinois at Illinois State, noon.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Champaign.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. South Suburban, 10:30 a.m.; Heartland vs. Lake Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland vs. North Essex at Davenport, Fla., 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Olivet at Millington, Tenn., 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in George Fox Invitational at Phoenix, Ariz.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State, Kentucky, Northern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Dickinson, 11 a.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland in Spring Games Tournament at Kissimmee, Fla.: Heartland vs. Niagara County, 8 a.m.; Heartland vs. Black Hawk, 1 p.m.; Murray State Tournament: Illinois State vs. Youngstown State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Murray State, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.
High school girls
Normal Community at Rantoul Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Nebraska, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Ripon at Millington, Tenn., 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at St. Charles (Mo.) Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Centenary (2), noon; Illinois State at Murray State Tournament.