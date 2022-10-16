Today’s sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS

MONDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Dayton Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Destin, Fla.

College women

Illinois State in Buccaneer Invitational at Charleston, S.C.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Metamora at University High, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Dayton Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Destin, Fla.

College women

Illinois State in Buccaneer Invitational at Charleston, S.C.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.

SOCCER

High school boys

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: University High vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.; Class 2A Bloomington Regional: Normal West vs. Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Class 3A Joliet West Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Kankakee at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school

Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Greenview, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

College men

Iowa Wesleyan JV at Heartland, 5 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: Central Catholic vs. St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Pontiac, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic, Petersburg Porta at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournaments at Buffalo Grove

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Lincoln at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State at Illini Open, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: University High or Monticello vs. Central Catholic or St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Class 3A Joliet West Regional final: Normal Community or Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Joliet West, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State in MVC Showcase at Chicago, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournaments at Buffalo Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Belmont, 6 p.m.; WIAC-CCIW Crossover at Stevens Point, Wis: Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-LaCrosse, 5; IWU vs. UW-Stevens Point, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Lindenwood Tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 11 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Taylorville Regional, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A Quincy Regional, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 10 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West, University High at Class 2A Taylorville Regional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A Quincy Regional, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at Indiana State, noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, noon p.m.

High school boys

Class 2A Bloomington Regional final: Normal West/Bloomington vs. Champaign Central/Lincoln, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m.; WIAC-CCIW Crossover at Stevens Point, Wis: Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-Stout, 12:30 p.m.

High school

Normal Community, Normal West at Lyons Invitational; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in ECIC Tournament at Champaign.

SUNDAY

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Lindenwood Tournament.

SOCCER

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, noon

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign

College women

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.