Today’s sporting events in Bloomington-Normal
THIS WEEK’S EVENTS
MONDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Dayton Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Destin, Fla.
College women
Illinois State in Buccaneer Invitational at Charleston, S.C.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Metamora at University High, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Dayton Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Destin, Fla.
College women
Illinois State in Buccaneer Invitational at Charleston, S.C.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Fall Preview at Sandestin, Fla.
SOCCER
High school boys
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: University High vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.; Class 2A Bloomington Regional: Normal West vs. Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Class 3A Joliet West Regional: Normal Community vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Kankakee at Heartland, 6 p.m.
High school
Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Greenview, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
College men
Iowa Wesleyan JV at Heartland, 5 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: Central Catholic vs. St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Pontiac, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Central Catholic, Petersburg Porta at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.
High school girls
Class 1A, 2A State Tournaments at Buffalo Grove
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Lincoln at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois State at Illini Open, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school boys
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: University High or Monticello vs. Central Catholic or St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Class 3A Joliet West Regional final: Normal Community or Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Joliet West, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State in MVC Showcase at Chicago, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.
High school girls
Class 1A, 2A State Tournaments at Buffalo Grove.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Belmont, 6 p.m.; WIAC-CCIW Crossover at Stevens Point, Wis: Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-LaCrosse, 5; IWU vs. UW-Stevens Point, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Lindenwood Tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 11 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A Taylorville Regional, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A Quincy Regional, 11 a.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 10 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West, University High at Class 2A Taylorville Regional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Class 3A Quincy Regional, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois State at Indiana State, noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, noon p.m.
High school boys
Class 2A Bloomington Regional final: Normal West/Bloomington vs. Champaign Central/Lincoln, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m.; WIAC-CCIW Crossover at Stevens Point, Wis: Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-Stout, 12:30 p.m.
High school
Normal Community, Normal West at Lyons Invitational; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in ECIC Tournament at Champaign.
SUNDAY
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Lindenwood Tournament.
SOCCER
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, noon
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Champaign
College women
Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.