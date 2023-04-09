THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASEBALL

High school

University High at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UMSL Spring Invitational.

SOCCER

High school girls

Herscher at University High, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

University High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Lakeland, 3 p.m.; Illinois at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Illinois College at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Dunlap vs. Bloomington-Normal at Normal West, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Central Catholic at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Rock Valley at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Bradley at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Mount Zion at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Urbana, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school

University High at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Knox at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; LeRoy at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Oral Roberts at Illinois State, noon

High school boys

Normal Community at University High, 4 p.m.; Pekin at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Christian/Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school

Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian in Saints Invitational, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament semifinals.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal West at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Dunlap at University High, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.

High school

Cornerstone Christian at Tri-Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at ICC (2), 1 p.m.; Murray State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

Pekin at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in Blueboy Invitational at Springfield.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Central Catholic at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 2 p.m.

High school

University High at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

University High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in BHS Invitational, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Murray State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Maine South at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at St. Viator, 11 a.m.; University High vs. St. Laurence at Morton, 1:30 p.m.; Metamora at Bloomington, 2 p.m.; University High at Morton, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State in Spring Showcase at Hancock Stadium, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illlinois State at Boilermaker Invitational; Heartland in Blueboy Invitational at Springfield.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, noon.

High school boys

Minooka vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 1 p.m.; Bloomington-Normal at Edwardsville, 4:45 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 10 a.m.; Galesburg at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m.; Limestone at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.

High school

Urbana at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton (2), 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.

College women

Belmont at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Pekin Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Minooka Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Murray State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), noon.

TENNIS

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.