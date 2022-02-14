 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College men

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville, 7:30 p.m.;; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECAC Tournament.

High school girls

Class 2A University High Regional: Olympia vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. University High, 7:30 p.m..  

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

 

