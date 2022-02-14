Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville, 7:30 p.m.;; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECAC Tournament.
High school girls
Class 2A University High Regional: Olympia vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. University High, 7:30 p.m..
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.