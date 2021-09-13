 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Greenville, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Springfield Southeast at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Ridge at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Pontiac, Lincoln at Normal West, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Urbana at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m. 

