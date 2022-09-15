Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois State, Heartland in Redbird Invitational, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 2:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Iowa Central, 10 a.m.; vs. Owens Community College, noon

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan in Gill Dodds Invitational at Warrenville, 10 a.m.

High school boys, girls

University High at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Dunlap Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 6 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Richmond-Burton, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 8 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High in Mike Rusk Invitational at Forsyth, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 7 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, noon.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 10 a.m.; Edwardsville at Normal West, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton, 11:30 a.m.; University High at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Rockton Hononegah Invitational, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Rolling Meadows Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Illinois at Milwaukee, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Des Moines, 9 a.m.; vs. Kirkwood, noon.

High school

Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at UIC, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Marquette, 1 p.m.