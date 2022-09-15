Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois State, Heartland in Redbird Invitational, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school boys
Monticello at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 2:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Iowa Central, 10 a.m.; vs. Owens Community College, noon
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan in Gill Dodds Invitational at Warrenville, 10 a.m.
High school boys, girls
University High at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Dunlap Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 6 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
High school
Normal West at Richmond-Burton, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic, University High at Pekin Dragon Classic, 8 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, University High in Mike Rusk Invitational at Forsyth, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 7 p.m.
College women
Heartland at Lincoln Land, noon.
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 10 a.m.; Edwardsville at Normal West, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton, 11:30 a.m.; University High at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Bloomington, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Rockton Hononegah Invitational, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Rolling Meadows Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Illinois at Milwaukee, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Parkland Classic: vs. Des Moines, 9 a.m.; vs. Kirkwood, noon.
High school
Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.
SUNDAY
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Fall Classic at Ironwood Golf Course.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at UIC, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Marquette, 1 p.m.