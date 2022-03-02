Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
MVC Tournament at St. Louis: Illinois State vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m.
High school girls
State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 1A: Brimfield vs. Neoga, 10 a.m.; Serena vs. Galena, 11:45 a.m.; Third-place game, 7 p.m.; Class 2A: Pana vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Winnebago vs. Fieldcrest, 4:15 p.m.; Third-place game, 8:45 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Dubuque at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
