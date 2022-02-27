Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school girls
Class 2A Beardstown Super-Sectional: University High vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Coral Creek Club Invitational.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Chicago.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
