Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, 11 a.m; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 1 p.m.; Harper College at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Rhodes, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State in Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Purdue, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Chicago.