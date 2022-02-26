 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, 11 a.m; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 1 p.m.; Harper College at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Rhodes, noon.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State in Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Purdue, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Chicago.

 

