Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Purdue (2), noon    

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Red Rocks Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.; Illinois Wesleyan in Texas Cup at Plano, Texas.

SOFTBALL

College 

Illinois State at Missouri State, noon; Transylvania Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Trine, 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Transylvania, 11:30 a.m.

 

