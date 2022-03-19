Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Purdue (2), noon
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational.
College women
Illinois State in Red Rocks Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.; Illinois Wesleyan in Texas Cup at Plano, Texas.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Missouri State, noon; Transylvania Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Trine, 9 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Transylvania, 11:30 a.m.
