local
Sporting events in Bloomington-Normal
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Flyer Classic in Romeoville.
TENNIS
College men
Bellarmine at Illinois State, 10 a.m.
College women
Illinois State at Illinois, noon.
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school girls
Class 1A Milford Regional: Cissna Park vs. Calvary Christian or Milford, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Cornerstone Christian or Lexington, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Eureka Regional: Central Catholic vs. Peoria Manual or Eureka, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Olympia Regional: Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Olympia or University High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Central Catholic at Rantoul, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.
High school girls
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Normal West vs. Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Bloomington vs. Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Murray State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa.
TENNIS
College women
Northern Illinois at Illinois State, noon.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Dominican at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 16 .714 —
Philadelphia 35 19 .648 4
Brooklyn 33 22 .600 6½
New York 30 27 .526 10½
Toronto 26 31 .456 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 31 25 .554 —
Atlanta 28 28 .500 3
Washington 25 29 .463 5
Orlando 23 33 .411 8
Charlotte 15 42 .263 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 17 .696 —
Cleveland 36 22 .621 4
Chicago 26 29 .473 12½
Indiana 25 32 .439 14½
Detroit 15 42 .263 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 21 .618 —
Dallas 31 26 .544 4
New Orleans 29 28 .509 6
San Antonio 14 42 .250 20½
Houston 13 43 .232 21½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 18 .679 —
Minnesota 30 29 .508 9½
Oklahoma City 27 28 .491 10½
Utah 28 29 .491 10½
Portland 27 29 .482 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 31 24 .564 —
Phoenix 31 27 .534 1½
L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525 2
Golden State 28 27 .509 3
L.A. Lakers 25 31 .446 6½
Friday’s results
Philadelphia 119, New York 108
Phoenix 117, Indiana 104
Boston 127, Charlotte 116
Utah 122, Toronto 116
Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT
Memphis 128, Minnesota 107
Miami 97, Houston 95
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
Saturday’s results
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, (n)
Denver at Charlotte, (n)
Indiana at Washington, (n)
Miami at Orlando, (n)
San Antonio at Atlanta, (n)
Utah at New York, (n)
Chicago at Cleveland, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, (n)
Dallas at Sacramento, (n)
Sunday’s games
Memphis at Boston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Monday’s games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 9 p.m.
hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 53 32 13 8 72 178 141
Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
Florida 54 26 22 6 58 189 185
Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177
Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168
Ottawa 51 24 24 3 51 154 165
Montreal 52 21 27 4 46 138 192
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 51 34 13 4 72 179 136
N.Y. Rangers 52 30 14 8 68 172 139
Pittsburgh 51 26 16 9 61 169 157
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155
Philadelphia 54 22 22 10 54 146 167
Columbus 52 15 33 4 34 131 201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Colorado 50 27 19 4 58 152 140
Minnesota 51 27 20 4 58 155 150
Nashville 50 25 19 6 56 140 147
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 52 17 28 7 41 137 183
Chicago 50 16 29 5 37 124 182
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 53 31 18 4 66 170 150
Edmonton 53 30 18 5 65 199 170
Seattle 52 29 18 5 63 181 164
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Calgary 53 25 18 10 60 172 162
Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215
San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203
Anaheim 53 17 30 6 40 133 216
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s results
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3
Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT
Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3
Saturday’s results
Detroit 5, Vancouver 2
Calgary 7, Buffalo 2
Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1
Washington at Boston, (n)
Colorado at Florida, (n)
Columbus at Toronto, (n)
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, (n)
Arizona at St. Louis, (n)
New Jersey at Minnesota, (n)
Chicago at Winnipeg, (n)
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, (n)
Sunday’s games
Edmonton at Montreal, 11:30 a.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, Noon
San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 2 p.m.
Monday’s games
Calgary at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.