agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS  

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State at Illini Invitational

FOOTBALL

High school

Normal Community at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at NCHS, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at East Lansing, Mich.

College women

Illinois State in ITA Super Regionals at Columbus, Ohio; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Hanover Park

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: vs. McHenry County, 3 p.m., vs. Waubonsee Valley, 7 p.m.

High school 

Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at ECIC Tournament at DeLand. 

