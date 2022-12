Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Lowpoint-Washburn, 6 p.m.; Prairie Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Champaign Central at University High, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Missouri-St. Louis at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Athens at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Lexington at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Rock Island, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Champaign Central, Limestone at Normal Community, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Eastern Michigan at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Peru St. Bede at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community, Chicago Taft at Yorkville Christian, 5 p.m.; University High, Mattoon, Danville at Urbana, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Olympia at University High, 6 p.m

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Teutopolis at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Kankakee Trinity at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Kankakee Trinity at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Blue Demon Holiday Invitational

WRESTLING

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Pontiac Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois State at Horton Field House, 3 p.m.; North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:15 p.m.

College women

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Athens 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Pekin, 2 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 2:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur Lutheran, 3 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington in Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Danville, Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan hosting Titan First Chance Meet, noon.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Springfield Southeast Duals, 9 a.m.; Bloomington in Bloomington Super Duals, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Makqueota Invitional, 10 a.m.; Normal West at LaSalle-Peru Duals, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Purdue, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community vs. Hillcrest at Team Rose Shootout at Chicago Mount Carmel High School, 3:30 p.m.