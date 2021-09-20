Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Randy Sharer Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:15 p.m.
High school girls
Randy Sharer Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins, Colo.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
High school boys
Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Knox at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m; Calvary Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Central Catholic at Pekin, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Maroa-Forsyth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; IVC at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.