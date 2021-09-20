 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Randy Sharer Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:15 p.m.

High school girls

Randy Sharer Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5:45 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins, Colo.; Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Preview at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

High school boys

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Knox at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m; Calvary Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal West, 6 p.m.;  Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m. 

SWIMMING

High school girls

Central Catholic at Pekin, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Maroa-Forsyth at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Springfield Calvary at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; IVC at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m. 

