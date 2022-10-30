 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional: University High vs. Lincoln 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Sectional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Bradley (exhibition), 7 p.m.

College women

Indianapolis at Illinois State (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.  

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional: University High-Lincoln winner vs. Normal West-Rochester winner, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Sectional: O'Fallon-Edwardsville winner vs. Normal Community-Moline winner, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College men

Heartland in District Semifinals at Park Hills, Mo., 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament. 

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Class 7A playoffs: Pekin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Heartland in District Semifinals at Park Hills, Mo., 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school

Class 3A Chatham-Glenwood Super-Sectional: Lincoln Sectional winner vs. Centralia Sectional winner, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Super-Sectional: Normal Community Sectional winner vs. Plainfield North Sectional winner, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Union, Tenn. (exhibition), 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

State meet at Peoria: Class 1A, 10 a.m.; Class 2A, noon; Class 3A, 2 p.m.

High school girls

State meet at Peoria: Class 1A, 9 a.m.; Class 2A, 11 a.m.; Class 3A, 1 p.m. 

FOOTBALL

College

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Class 2A playoffs: Rockridge at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: East St. Louis at Normal West, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland in District championship at Park Hills, Mo., noon

College women

Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Tournament championship.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Normal West, Bloomington, Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Normal West Sectional.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State hosting Redbird Duals.

VOLLEYBALL 

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament; Heartland in District Championship at Peoria. 

SUNDAY 

SOCCER

College women

Heartland in District championship at Park Hills, Mo., noon.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State hosting Redbird Duals.

