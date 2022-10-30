Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional: University High vs. Lincoln 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Sectional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Bradley (exhibition), 7 p.m.
College women
Indianapolis at Illinois State (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional: University High-Lincoln winner vs. Normal West-Rochester winner, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Sectional: O'Fallon-Edwardsville winner vs. Normal Community-Moline winner, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
SOCCER
College men
Heartland in District Semifinals at Park Hills, Mo., 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Class 7A playoffs: Pekin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Heartland in District Semifinals at Park Hills, Mo., 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
High school
Class 3A Chatham-Glenwood Super-Sectional: Lincoln Sectional winner vs. Centralia Sectional winner, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Super-Sectional: Normal Community Sectional winner vs. Plainfield North Sectional winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Union, Tenn. (exhibition), 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
State meet at Peoria: Class 1A, 10 a.m.; Class 2A, noon; Class 3A, 2 p.m.
High school girls
State meet at Peoria: Class 1A, 9 a.m.; Class 2A, 11 a.m.; Class 3A, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Class 2A playoffs: Rockridge at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Class 6A playoffs: East St. Louis at Normal West, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland in District championship at Park Hills, Mo., noon
College women
Illinois Wesleyan hosting CCIW Tournament championship.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Normal West, Bloomington, Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Normal West Sectional.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State hosting Redbird Duals.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament; Heartland in District Championship at Peoria.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women
Heartland in District championship at Park Hills, Mo., noon.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State hosting Redbird Duals.