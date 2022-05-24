Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Springfield, Mo.
High school
Class 3A Normal West Regional: University High vs. Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Bloomington vs. Danville, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Class 3A East Peoria Regional: Normal West vs. Limestone, 4:30 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Regional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 4:30 p.m.
