Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West, Bloomington in Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, University High at Clinton Invitational, 8 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational in Oak Brook, 8 a.m.; Bloomington at St. Viator, 1:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Knox, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Minooka, 10:30 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Illinois Lutheran Charger Classic; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High Tournament.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Bloomington at Lockport Invitational, 8 a.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Pekin, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at James Madison, 3 p.m., in JMU Invitational; Heartland vs. Iowa Lakes, noon, and Kirkwood, 6 p.m., at Southeastern Iowa Tournament.

High school

University High, Normal Community at Plainfield North Invitational, 8 a.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Moline at Normal West, 11 a.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.

