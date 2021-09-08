 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school girls

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic, Pekin at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Northwestern at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Decatur St. Teresa at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Dunlap at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.; Metamora/Eureka at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal West at Metamora, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Danville, 7 p.m.; DePue at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

 

