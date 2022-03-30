Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Central Catholic at PBL, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Ridge at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Intercity Tournament: University High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Central Catholic at PBL, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal Community at O'Fallon Relays, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today