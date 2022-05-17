Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.
High school
Normal Community at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.; Moline at University High, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Delavan Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Delavan, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Joplin, Mo.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Tinley Park Sectional: Bloomington-Normal at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Sectional: University High vs. Decatur St. Teresa, 4 p.m.; Class 2A Bloomington Regional: Bloomington vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal West at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men, women
Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Rock Island, 11 a.m.
High school boys
University High at Class 2A Metamora Sectional, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional, 4:30 p.m.