 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.

High school

Normal Community at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.; Moline at University High, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Delavan Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Delavan, 4:30 p.m. 

GOLF

College men

Heartland in NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Joplin, Mo.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Tinley Park Sectional: Bloomington-Normal at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Sectional: University High vs. Decatur St. Teresa, 4 p.m.; Class 2A Bloomington Regional: Bloomington vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Rock Island, 11 a.m.

High school boys

University High at Class 2A Metamora Sectional, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional, 4:30 p.m. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News