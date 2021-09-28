 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Missouri Invitational

High school boys

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Moweaqua Regional; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Rantoul Regional; Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A NCHS Regional at Ironwood Golf Course.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Parkland at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Historically Bad Bears offense needs a jolt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News