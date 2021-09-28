Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Missouri Invitational
High school boys
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Moweaqua Regional; Bloomington, University High at Class 2A Rantoul Regional; Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A NCHS Regional at Ironwood Golf Course.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Parkland at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.