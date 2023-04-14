THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Murray State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Maine South at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at St. Viator, 11 a.m.; University High vs. St. Laurence at Morton, 1:30 p.m.; Metamora at Bloomington, 2 p.m.; University High at Morton, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State in Spring Showcase at Hancock Stadium, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illlinois State at Boilermaker Invitational; Heartland in Blueboy Invitational at Springfield.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, noon.

High school boys

Minooka vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 1 p.m.; Bloomington-Normal at Edwardsville, 4:45 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 10 a.m.; Galesburg at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m.; Limestone at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.

High school

Urbana at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton (2), 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Drake, 6 p.m.

College women

Belmont at Illinois State, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Pekin Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln-Way Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa, Calif.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Minooka Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Bloomington, University High at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian at Prairie Central Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal Community at Kankakee Invitational, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Murray State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Waterloo, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), noon.

TENNIS

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.