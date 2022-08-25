 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational, 1 p.m.; University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Central Catholic at Rantoul Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian vs. Galesburg at East Peoria, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Springfield, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Cincinnati Tournament: Illinois State vs. Cincinnati, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida State, 3 p.m.; Chattanooga State Tournament: Heartland vs. Chattanooga State, noon; Heartland vs. Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.

High school

Normal Community, University High at Plainfield North Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West, Bloomington in Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, University High at Clinton Invitational, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational in Oak Brook, 8 a.m.; University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Central Catholic Shootout at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Minooka at Normal Community, 11:45 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Peoria Christian at East Peoria.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Lockport Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal West, Sacred Heart-Griffin at Moline, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Moline at Normal Community, 9 a.m.; Pekin at Normal West, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 9 a.m.; Moline at Bloomington, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Dayton at Cincinnati Tournament, 5:30 p.m.; Chattanooga State Tournament: Heartland vs. Pasco-Hernando, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Fayetteville Tech, 11 a.m. 

High school

Normal Community, University High at Plainfield North Tournament, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 11 a.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men

South Suburban at Heartland, 8 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Utah, 5 p.m.; South Suburban at Heartland, 6 p.m.

