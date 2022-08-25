Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

FRIDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school boys

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational, 1 p.m.; University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Central Catholic at Rantoul Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian vs. Galesburg at East Peoria, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Springfield, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Cincinnati Tournament: Illinois State vs. Cincinnati, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida State, 3 p.m.; Chattanooga State Tournament: Heartland vs. Chattanooga State, noon; Heartland vs. Northwest Mississippi, 2 p.m.

High school

Normal Community, University High at Plainfield North Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West, Bloomington in Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic, University High at Clinton Invitational, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational in Oak Brook, 8 a.m.; University High at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview Invitational, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Central Catholic Shootout at Prairie Vista Golf Course, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal West at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Minooka at Normal Community, 11:45 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. Peoria Christian at East Peoria.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Lockport Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal West, Sacred Heart-Griffin at Moline, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Moline at Normal Community, 9 a.m.; Pekin at Normal West, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Effingham St. Anthony Tournament, 9 a.m.; Moline at Bloomington, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Dayton at Cincinnati Tournament, 5:30 p.m.; Chattanooga State Tournament: Heartland vs. Pasco-Hernando, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Fayetteville Tech, 11 a.m.

High school

Normal Community, University High at Plainfield North Tournament, 8 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Flanagan-Cornell, 11 a.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge Tournament.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men

South Suburban at Heartland, 8 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Utah, 5 p.m.; South Suburban at Heartland, 6 p.m.