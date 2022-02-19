 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Lindenwood, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Portland State, 9 a.m. 

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan in K. McCarthy Diving Invitational at Fort Natatorium.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Marquette, 11 a.m.

College women

Illinois State at Creighton, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.

 

