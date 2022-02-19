Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Lindenwood, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Portland State, 9 a.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois Wesleyan in K. McCarthy Diving Invitational at Fort Natatorium.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Marquette, 11 a.m.
College women
Illinois State at Creighton, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.
