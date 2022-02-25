Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Greenville (2) at O'Fallon, 11 a.m; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.; CCIW Tournament at Shirk Center: Championship game, 7 p.m.
College women
CCIW Tournament at Decatur: Championship game, 5 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colorado College at Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
State Meet at Westmont.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cedarville at Indianapolis, noon
College women
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Kenosha, Wis.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Dual Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Individual State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 9 a.m.