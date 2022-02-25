Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Greenville (2) at O'Fallon, 11 a.m; Illinois State at Western Carolina, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.; CCIW Tournament at Shirk Center: Championship game, 7 p.m.

College women

CCIW Tournament at Decatur: Championship game, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Colorado College at Memphis, Tenn., 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

State Meet at Westmont.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Cedarville at Indianapolis, noon

College women

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Kenosha, Wis.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Dual Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Individual State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena, 9 a.m.

 

