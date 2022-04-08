 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Kansas, 2 p.m.

High school  

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Spring Invitational at Weibring Golf Club; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 1 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Plainfield North vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, noon

SOCCER

High school girls

Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville West, 1:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Evansville at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Tremont (2), 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 11 a.m.; Illinois State at Oral Roberts, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at BHS Invitational, 8 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD 

College

Illinois Wesleyan at McKendree, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, Central Catholic, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News