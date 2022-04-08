Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Kansas, 2 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Spring Invitational at Weibring Golf Club; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 1 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Plainfield North vs. Bloomington-Normal at NCHS, noon

SOCCER

High school girls

Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville West, 1:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Evansville at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Tremont (2), 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 11 a.m.; Illinois State at Oral Roberts, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at BHS Invitational, 8 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at McKendree, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, Central Catholic, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.

