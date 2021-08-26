 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

College men

Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5:50 p.m.

College women

Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington, University High at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational in Oak Brook, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Central Catholic at Rantoul Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Illinois Lutheran Classic.

TENNIS

High school girls

University High at Springfield Invitational, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. High Point, 12:30 p.m., at James Madison Invitational; Heartland vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m., and Northern Iowa CC, noon, at Southeastern Iowa Tournament.

High school

University High, Normal Community at Plainfield North Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

