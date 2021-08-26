Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
College men
Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5:50 p.m.
College women
Heartland in Heartland JUCO Relays at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Bloomington, University High at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal West at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Dick Gerber Invitational in Oak Brook, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Central Catholic at Rantoul Brookhill Shootout, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Illinois Lutheran Classic.
TENNIS
High school girls
University High at Springfield Invitational, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. High Point, 12:30 p.m., at James Madison Invitational; Heartland vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m., and Northern Iowa CC, noon, at Southeastern Iowa Tournament.
High school
University High, Normal Community at Plainfield North Invitational, 5:30 p.m.