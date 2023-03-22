Today’s sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College men

College of Lake County at Heartland, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Morton, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at El Paso-Gridley, 4:15 p.m.; Normal West at Limestone, 4:30 p.m.; Danville Schlarman at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Bloomington at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Monmouth (2), 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Parkland (2), noon; Illinois State at Belmont, 4 p.m.

High school

Moline at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Spring Break Tournament.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at O’Fallon, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Glenbrook North, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Spoon River (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Stewarts Creek, Tenn., 2 p.m.; Kankakee at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Creighton, 12:30 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Eastern Illinois Big Blue Classic.

High school

Class 1A in Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor State Championship at Shirk Center, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Wabash at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Parkland at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Belmont, 2 p.m.

High school

University High at Mahomet-Seymour, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in Jim Wetherbee Invitational at Galesburg.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Dubuquee, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wooster, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Glenbrook North, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Lake Forest at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

High school

University High at Lexington, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Tullhoma, Tenn., 2 p.m.; and Macon County, Tenn., 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Southern Warrior Tournament.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Omaha, 2 p.m.

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Triad Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at EIU Big Blue Classic.

High school

Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor State Championship at Shirk Center: Class 2A, 9 a.m.; Class 3A, 1:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Belmont, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.; Heartland in Jim Wetherbee Invitational at Galesburg.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Valparaiso, noon; Parkland at Heartland (2), noon; Lake Forest at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central.

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 11:30 a.m.; Alverno at Illinois Wesleyan.