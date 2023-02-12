THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school girls
Class 2A Eureka Regional: Central Catholic vs. Eureka, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Olympia Regional: Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. University High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Central Catholic at Rantoul, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.
High school girls
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Normal West vs. Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Bloomington vs. Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Murray State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa.
TENNIS
College women
Northern Illinois at Illinois State, noon.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Dominican at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6 p.m.
High school boys
University High at Rockford Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian, Calvary Christian in ECIC Tournament at Calvary Christian.
High school girls
Class 2A Olympia Regional: Championship, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Normal Community Regional: Normal Community or Moline vs. Minooka or Pekin, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Oregon State in Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz., 2:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Individual State Tournament at Champaign.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Class 2A Eureka Regional: Championship, 7 p.m.;Class 3A Bloomington Regional: Champaign Central or Bloomington vs. Lincoln or Rantoul, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Normal West or Urbana vs. Danville or Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Birmingham-Southern at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Weber State, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Friday Night Special at Charleston; Illinois Wesleyan in Friday Night Tri at Shirk Center.
High school boys
Central Catholic, Fisher, St. Anne at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Individual State Tournament at Champaign
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, noon.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Indiana State, noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 4:15 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Littlewood Classic at Tempe, Ariz.: Illinois State vs. Brigham Young, noon; Illinois State vs. Arizona State, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Iowa City, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High, Central Catholic at Pekin Sectional.
TENNIS
College men
Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Alex Wilson Invitational at South Bend, Ind.
High school boys
Normal West at Plainfield South Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, University High, Central Catholic in Clinton Invitational at Shirk Center, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys
Individual State Tournament at Champaign.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Austin Peay, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Rhodes at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Webster at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Illinois State at Chicago State, 10 a.m.