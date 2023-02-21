THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional at Colfax: Lexington vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6 p.m.; Class 1A Watseka Regional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Watseka, 6 p.m.; Class 2A U High Regional: University High vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Clinton Regional: Central Catholic vs. Riverton, 6 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional: Bloomington vs. Morton, 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Class 4A Pekin Regional: United Township vs. Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College women

UIC at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional final, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Wheaton.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur.

High school boys

Class 1A Watseka Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Clinton Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A U High Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Normal West Regional final, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Pekin Regional final, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky: Illinois State vs. Jacksonville State, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

State Meet at Westmont.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Western Michigan.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington at Lincoln-Way East, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Wheaton.

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Decatur.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Jacksonville State, 10 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

State Meet at Westmont.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Cornell (Iowa), 10:30 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Coe, 2 p.m.

College women

Illinois State vs. Xavier at East Lansing, Mich.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Indoor Championships at Shirk Center.

WRESTLING

High school boys

Team State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena.

High school girls

State Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Nebraska Wesleyan at St. Louis, 10 a.m.; IVCC at Heartland (2), noon; Illinois State at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Fontbonne at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Quincy Hawk Classic.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Rio Verde Invitational.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Colorado College at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Transylvania (2), 11 a.m.; Hilltopper Spring Fling at Bowling Green, Ky.: Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.;

TENNIS

College men

Marquette at Illinois State, noon; St. Ambrose at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Michigan State, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Chicago.