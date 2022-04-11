Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois State at Illinois, 5 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in D3 Showcase at French Lick, Ind.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at DePaul, 4 p.m.; DePauw at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 4 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Mount Zion, 4:15 p.m.; Bloomington at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Urbana at Normal West, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys, girls

Normal Community at Normal West, 4 p.m.; University High, Lincoln at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

