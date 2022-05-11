Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III National Championship at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
SOCCER
High school girls
Springfield at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso or Indiana State in MVC Tournament at Springfield, Mo., 1:30 p.m.
High school
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Ottawa Marquette at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Naperville, 11 a.m.
High school boys
University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Decatur, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West Class 3A Danville Sectional, 2 p.m.