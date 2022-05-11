 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

High school

Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III National Championship at Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 

SOCCER

High school girls

Springfield at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Washington, 6:30 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Valparaiso or Indiana State in MVC Tournament at Springfield, Mo., 1:30 p.m.

High school 

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Ottawa Marquette at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Last Chance Meet at Naperville, 11 a.m.

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Decatur, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West Class 3A Danville Sectional, 2 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News