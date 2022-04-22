Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at John Wood (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 1 p.m.; Bradley at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
High school
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur St. Teresa, 10 a.m.; Maine West at Normal West, 11 a.m.; At Horenberger Field: Central Catholic vs. University High, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Williamsville, noon; University High vs. Williamsville, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Chicago, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at Hillcrest, 11 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at Streamwood, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Springfield Southeast at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Glenbrook South, 1 p.m.; University High at Prospect Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Northern Iowa (2), noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at John Wood (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Mattoon (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; University High at Metamora Margie Wright Showcase, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Omaha, Neb.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
College women
Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Championships at Des Moines, Iowa.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Illini Invitational.
High school boys
Normal West at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 10 a.m.; University High at Palatine Distance Night, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, University High at Palatine Distance Night, 8 p.m.