Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at John Wood (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 1 p.m.; Bradley at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur St. Teresa, 10 a.m.; Maine West at Normal West, 11 a.m.; At Horenberger Field: Central Catholic vs. University High, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Williamsville, noon; University High vs. Williamsville, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Chicago, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Hillcrest, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Streamwood, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Springfield Southeast at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Glenbrook South, 1 p.m.; University High at Prospect Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Northern Iowa (2), noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at John Wood (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Mattoon (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; University High at Metamora Margie Wright Showcase, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Omaha, Neb.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.

College women

Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Championships at Des Moines, Iowa.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Illini Invitational.

High school boys

Normal West at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 10 a.m.; University High at Palatine Distance Night, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Palatine Distance Night, 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.