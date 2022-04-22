Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at John Wood (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 1 p.m.; Bradley at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Decatur St. Teresa, 10 a.m.; Maine West at Normal West, 11 a.m.; At Horenberger Field: Central Catholic vs. University High, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic vs. Williamsville, noon; University High vs. Williamsville, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Chicago, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Hillcrest, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Streamwood, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Springfield Southeast at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Glenbrook South, 1 p.m.; University High at Prospect Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Northern Iowa (2), noon; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at John Wood (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Mattoon (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 10 a.m.; University High at Metamora Margie Wright Showcase, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Omaha, Neb.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan, 11 a.m.

College women

Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Championships at Des Moines, Iowa.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community at Springfield Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High at Ottawa Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois State at Illini Invitational.

High school boys

Normal West at Springfield Lanphier Invitational, 10 a.m.; University High at Palatine Distance Night, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, University High at Palatine Distance Night, 8 p.m.

