Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at United Township, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Rochester at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bradley at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
IVC at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Bloomington at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
