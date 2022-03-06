 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College men

Heartland vs. Glen Oaks CC at Auburndale, Fla., 8 a.m.

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Class 1A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Yorkville Christian vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional: Monticello vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Quincy vs. Bolingbrook, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in UTRGV Invitational at McAllen, Texas.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Invitational: Heartland vs. South Suburban, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Jackson College, 11:15 a.m.

 

