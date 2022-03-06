Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
Heartland vs. Glen Oaks CC at Auburndale, Fla., 8 a.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 1A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Yorkville Christian vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.; Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional: Monticello vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Class 4A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena: Quincy vs. Bolingbrook, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in UTRGV Invitational at McAllen, Texas.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Invitational: Heartland vs. South Suburban, 9 a.m.; Heartland vs. Jackson College, 11:15 a.m.