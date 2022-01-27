 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m. 

High school girls

Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

UIS at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Lakeland at Illinois Wesleyan,5 p.m.

 

