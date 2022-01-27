Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
UIS at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Lakeland at Illinois Wesleyan,5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today