THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland vs. SUNY Adironack at Davenport, Fla., 8 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Chicago at Millington, Tenn., 5 p.m.

High school

Pontiac at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Limestone at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (2), noon, at Marshall, Texas.

High school girls

LaSalle-Peru at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. UW-Superior at Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m.; Illinois State at South Carolina State, noon.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Normal West, Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic in Normal West Invitational at Shirk Center, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

High school boys

Metamora at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Roanoke, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Minooka at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Moline at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Metamora, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. East Texas Baptist (2), noon, at Marshall, Texas.

High school girls

Metamora at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at College of Charleston, 12:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic at Pontiac Indoor, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Sewanee at Millington, Tenn., 2:30 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Mascoutah, 4 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State in MIC Conference Championships at Cape Girardeau, Mo., 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Illinois State at Belmont, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Franciscan at Orlando, Fla.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Rhodes, noon; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

High school

Normal West vs. Marist at Troy, 10 a.m.; United Township at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Limestone (2), 11 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Clinton, 11 a.m.; Normal Community vs. Oak Forest at Alton, 2:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Alton, 4:45 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Red Rock Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Lockport,10 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 11 a.m.; Bloomington-Normal at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Olympia at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 11 a.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Belmont, 2 p.m.

High school

University High at Springfield Southeast (2), 10 a.m.; Bloomington vs. Mundelein, 11 a.m., and Rock Island, 1 p.m., at IWU; Central Catholic at Jacksonville Jamboree.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington, University High at Triad Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal Community at Armer Invitational in Champaign, 11:30 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Invitational at Shirk Center, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational.

College women

Illinois State in Red Rock Invitational at Sedona, Ariz.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Belmont, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at DePaul, noon.

College women

Illinois State at Missouri State, 10 a.m.