Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Central Florida Invitational at Davenport, Fla.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Lancaster Bible, 4:15 p.m.; Heartland vs. Southeastern Iowa, 11 a.m., and Mott, 2:30 p.m., at Millington, Tenn.
BASKETBALL
College men
NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wabash or Williams vs. Illinois Wesleyan or Wheaton, 7:30 p.m.
College women
MVC Tournament at Moline: Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State or Loyola, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Westbrook Invitational at Peoria, Ariz.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Middle Tennessee State Tournament at Murfreesboro, Tenn: Illinois State vs. Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington in Rantoul Invitational at Urbana, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Bolingbrook Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community in Rantoul Invitational at Urbana, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 1 p.m.