Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Central Florida Invitational at Davenport, Fla.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Lancaster Bible, 4:15 p.m.; Heartland vs. Southeastern Iowa, 11 a.m., and Mott, 2:30 p.m., at Millington, Tenn.

BASKETBALL

College men

NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center: Wabash or Williams vs. Illinois Wesleyan or Wheaton, 7:30 p.m.

College women

MVC Tournament at Moline: Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State or Loyola, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Westbrook Invitational at Peoria, Ariz.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Middle Tennessee State Tournament at Murfreesboro, Tenn: Illinois State vs. Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington in Rantoul Invitational at Urbana, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Bolingbrook Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community in Rantoul Invitational at Urbana, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, 1 p.m.

