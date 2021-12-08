 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

 

BASKETBALL

 

High school girls

 

Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic, Springfield at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Olympia Manahan Duals, 6 p.m.

