 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m.; Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center: St. John's vs. UW-Oshkosh, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hope, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wittenberg, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

State Meet at Westmont

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.; NCAA Division III Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan or Northwestern-St. Paul vs. Hope or Whitworth at Eau Claire, Wis., 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 1A — St. Thomas More vs. Freeport Aquin, 9 a.m.; Springfield Lutheran vs. Augusta Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Montini vs. Breese Mater Dei, noon; Pleasant Plains vs. Chicago Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Joliet Catholic vs. Nazareth Academy, 4 p.m.; Normal West vs. Belvidere North, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Mother McAuley vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m.; Metea Valley vs. Barrington, 8:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bigger questions for a future Bears day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News