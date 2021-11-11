Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m.; Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center: St. John's vs. UW-Oshkosh, 5 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hope, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wittenberg, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
State Meet at Westmont
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.; NCAA Division III Tournament: Illinois Wesleyan or Northwestern-St. Paul vs. Hope or Whitworth at Eau Claire, Wis., 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 1A — St. Thomas More vs. Freeport Aquin, 9 a.m.; Springfield Lutheran vs. Augusta Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Montini vs. Breese Mater Dei, noon; Pleasant Plains vs. Chicago Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Class 3A — Joliet Catholic vs. Nazareth Academy, 4 p.m.; Normal West vs. Belvidere North, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Mother McAuley vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m.; Metea Valley vs. Barrington, 8:30 p.m.