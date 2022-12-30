 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

UPCOMING EVENTS

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY 

BASKETBALL

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.; Washington at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Perspectives at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 7:30 p.m.

