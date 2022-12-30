Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

UPCOMING EVENTS
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College women
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Washington (Mo.) at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Calvary Christian at Midland, 5:30 p.m.; Washington at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Perspectives at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Moline, 7:30 p.m.