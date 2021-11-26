Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Purdue Northwest at Illinois State, 8 p.m.

College women

Rose-Hulman at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.; Illinois State vs. Sacramento State at Irvine, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center: Normal West vs. Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Bloomington vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian in Calvary Christian Tournament

High school girls

Bloomington at Limestone, 12:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian Tournament: Calvary Christian vs. Donovan, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian vs. DePue, 11:30 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 2 p.m.  

BOWLING

High school boys

Taylorville at Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

MVC Tournament at Redbird Arena: Championship match, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Bloomington at Conant Invitational, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Illini Bluffs, 9 a.m.

