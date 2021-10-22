Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Central Catholic, University High, Cornerstone Christian at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 11 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional, 11 a.m.; Normal Community in Class 3A NCHS Regional at Maxwell Park, 11 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Class 1A Eureka Regional, 10 a.m.; Bloomington, Normal West at Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional, 10 a.m.; University High at Class 2A Galesburg Regional, 10 a.m.; Normal Community in Class 3A NCHS Regional at Maxwell Park, 10:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at South Dakota, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 3:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional: Central Catholic vs. University High, 3 p.m.; Class 2A Normal West Regional: Lincoln vs. Normal West, 3 p.m.; Class 3A Normal Community Regional: Minooka vs. Normal Community, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at NCHS, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in ITA Midwest Regional at East Lansing, Mich.

College women

Illinois State in ITA Super Regionals at Columbus, Ohio; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Hanover Park

High school girls

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Buffalo Grove

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 7 p.m.; Alma at Illinois Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.; UW-Stevens Point at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland Tournament: vs. Sauk Valley, 9 a.m., vs. Carl Sandburg, 1 p.m.

High school

Sterling at University High, 10 a.m.; Belleville Althoff at University High, 1 p.m.; Normal Community, Normal West at Lyons Township Invitational, 11 a.m.; Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian at ECIC Tournament at DeLand.

