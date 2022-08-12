Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Cornerstone Christian Tournament at Prairie Vista, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Purdue, noon (exhibition)
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today