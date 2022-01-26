 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASKETBALL

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at St. Anne, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 safeties countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News