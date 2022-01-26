Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at St. Anne, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls
DeLand-Weldon at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
