THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
TRACK & FIELD
College
Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships in Chicago.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: University High vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Sectional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Benedictine, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional: Normal West vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
Women
Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at St. Louis.
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Class 1A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., third place at 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., third place at 8:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
MSOE at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Harper at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at St. Louis.
High school boys
Class 1A Heyworth Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Sectional final, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Class 3A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., third place at 7 p.m.; Class 4A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., third place at 8:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla: Illinois State vs. Texas State, noon; Illinois State vs. Oakland, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington at Eastern Illinois High School Meet, 2 p.m.; Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Indiana State, noon.
High school girls
State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A championship, 11 a.m.; Class 2A championship, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A championship, 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament II at Addison
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
LACROSSE
College men
Whittier at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Augsburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Winthrop, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs WashU, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Coe, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Indian Hills, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Austin Peay.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
SOFTBALL
College
Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Penn, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs Coe, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. WashU, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon.