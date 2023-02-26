THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

TRACK & FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships in Chicago.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: University High vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Sectional: Normal Community vs. Moline, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Benedictine, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Cornerstone Christian vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional: Central Catholic vs. Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional: Normal West vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women

Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at St. Louis.

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Class 1A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., third place at 7 p.m.; Class 2A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., third place at 8:15 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

MSOE at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Harper at Heartland, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at St. Louis.

High school boys

Class 1A Heyworth Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional final, 7 p.m.; Class 4A Moline Sectional final, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Class 3A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., third place at 7 p.m.; Class 4A State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Semifinal games at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., third place at 8:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla: Illinois State vs. Texas State, noon; Illinois State vs. Oakland, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Bloomington at Eastern Illinois High School Meet, 2 p.m.; Normal Community, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Indiana State, noon.

High school girls

State Tournament at CEFCU Arena: Class 1A championship, 11 a.m.; Class 2A championship, 12:45 p.m.; Class 3A championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A championship, 7:15 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament II at Addison

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.

LACROSSE

College men

Whittier at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Augsburg at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Winthrop, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs WashU, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Coe, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Indian Hills, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Austin Peay.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal West, University High, Central Catholic in Cogdal Invitational at Horton Field House, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Washington (Mo.), noon; Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Desert Mountain Collegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.

SOFTBALL

College

Florida Atlantic Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.: Illinois State vs. Penn, 8 a.m.; Illinois State vs. Florida Atlantic, 10:30 a.m.; Washington (Mo.) Invitational at St. Louis: Illinois Wesleyan vs Coe, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. WashU, 3 p.m.; St. Charles Round Robin: Heartland vs. St. Charles, 10 a.m.; Heartland vs. Moberly Area, noon.