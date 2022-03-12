Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Central Florida Invitational at Davenport, Fla.: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Central, 1 p.m
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Westbrook Invitational at Peoria, Ariz.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Christopher Newport, noon.
SOFTBALL
College
Middle Tennessee State Tournament at Murfreesboro, Tenn: Illinois State vs. Chattanooga, 12:30 p.m.
