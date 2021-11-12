 Skip to main content
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center: Third-place game, 4 p.m.; Championship game, 6 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Capital (Ohio), 3 p.m.

BOWLING

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Hoopeston 

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Rock Island; Heartland in NJCAA Division II Nationals at Richmond, Va.

FOOTBALL

College

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

State Meet at Westmont

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Loyola, 6 p.m.

High school girls

State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 1A — Freeport Aquin vs. Springfield Lutheran (third place), 9 a.m.; St. Thomas More vs. Augusta Southeastern (championship), 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Breese Mater Dei vs. Chicago Christian (third place), 12:25 p.m.; Montini vs. Pleasant Plains (championship), 1:55 p.m.; Class 3A — Third place, 4 p.m.; Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Third place, 7:25 p.m.; Championship, 8:55 p.m.

