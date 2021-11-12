Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center: Third-place game, 4 p.m.; Championship game, 6 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Capital (Ohio), 3 p.m.
BOWLING
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Hoopeston
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Rock Island; Heartland in NJCAA Division II Nationals at Richmond, Va.
FOOTBALL
College
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
State Meet at Westmont
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Loyola, 6 p.m.
High school girls
State Tournament at Redbird Arena: Class 1A — Freeport Aquin vs. Springfield Lutheran (third place), 9 a.m.; St. Thomas More vs. Augusta Southeastern (championship), 10:30 a.m.; Class 2A — Breese Mater Dei vs. Chicago Christian (third place), 12:25 p.m.; Montini vs. Pleasant Plains (championship), 1:55 p.m.; Class 3A — Third place, 4 p.m.; Championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A — Third place, 7:25 p.m.; Championship, 8:55 p.m.