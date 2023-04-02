THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
MONDAY
BASEBALL
High school
Chicago Taft at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Colonial Classic at Richmond, Ky.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at Dunlap, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 4:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
University High at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Illinois, 6 p.m.; Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
High school
Normal West at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Lexington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Colonial Classic at Richmond, Ky.
SOCCER
High school girls
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Williamsville at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 5 p.m.
High school
Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at GCMS, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Central Catholic at Heyworth Invitational, 4 p.m.; Normal Community, Bloomington at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at Heyworth Invitational, 4 p.m.; Normal West, Peoria High, Decatur MacArthur, Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:15 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Western Illinois, 3 p.m.
High school
Pontiac at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Urbana Uni-High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College women
Heartland at ICC (2), 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Bradley, 5 p.m.
High school
Mattoon at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at St. Louis, 11 a.m.
High school boys
Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
High school
Peoria High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Metamora at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal West, 6 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Prairie Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal West (2), 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Lincoln, Urbana, Decatur Eisenhower at Normal West, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), noon; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
High school
University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at UIC, noon.
High school boys
Normal West at Pekin, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.
High school boys
Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school girls
University High at Triad, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at Vincennes (2), 11 a.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial (2), 10 a.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.; University High at East Peoria, 11 a.m.; Olympia at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course; Illiois State at Hoosier Invitational.
LACROSSE
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Bloomington, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
High school
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Tremont at University High, 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 11 a.m.
High school boys
Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Southeast Invitational, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Hoosier Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at UMSL Spring Invitational.
SOFTBALL
College
Missouri State at Illinois State, noon.
TENNIS
College men
Denver at Illinois State, noon.