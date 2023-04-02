THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

MONDAY

BASEBALL

High school

Chicago Taft at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Colonial Classic at Richmond, Ky.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Dunlap, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 4:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

University High at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Decatur St. Teresa, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Illinois, 6 p.m.; Monmouth at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Lexington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Colonial Classic at Richmond, Ky.

SOCCER

High school girls

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Williamsville at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 5 p.m.

High school

Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at GCMS, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Central Catholic at Heyworth Invitational, 4 p.m.; Normal Community, Bloomington at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Heyworth Invitational, 4 p.m.; Normal West, Peoria High, Decatur MacArthur, Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:15 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Western Illinois, 3 p.m.

High school

Pontiac at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Urbana Uni-High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Heartland at ICC (2), 3 p.m.; Illinois State at Bradley, 5 p.m.

High school

Mattoon at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at St. Louis, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Peoria Christian at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

High school

Peoria High at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Metamora at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal West, 6 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Prairie Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal West (2), 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Lincoln, Urbana, Decatur Eisenhower at Normal West, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), noon; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.

High school

University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at UIC, noon.

High school boys

Normal West at Pekin, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.

High school boys

Normal West at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls

University High at Triad, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Vincennes (2), 11 a.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial (2), 10 a.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.; University High at East Peoria, 11 a.m.; Olympia at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course; Illiois State at Hoosier Invitational.

LACROSSE

College men

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, noon.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Bloomington, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Tremont at University High, 10 a.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West at Pontiac, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wabash, 11 a.m.

High school boys

Normal Community, University High at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Metamora Invitational, 10 a.m.; Bloomington at Springfield Southeast Invitational, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Hoosier Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at UMSL Spring Invitational.

SOFTBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, noon.

TENNIS

College men

Denver at Illinois State, noon.